Random: The Xbox Kinect Is Being Used To Help Run A Grocery Warehouse

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the years have gone on, the Xbox Kinect has sadly become something of a paperweight for many console owners, especially since the Series X and S don't support it. Visit your local second-hand shop and you can often find them piled up looking sad in the corner. Yet, despite never truly catching on, there's no denying the Kinect is an impressive bit of kit. As a result, one company has found a use for it to help run their complex grocery warehouses.

#Xbox One#Xbox 360#Xbox Series X#Warehouses#Ocado
Well, this kind of takes the fun out of going to the grocery store, but it does open up a lot of possibilities it sounds like. Of course, that’s assuming that people want their groceries to be gathered by machines since there are plenty of folks out there that still don’t trust machines this much and would gladly go to an old-fashioned supermarket. From a technological standpoint, this definitely would appear to be one of the best ways to go since it wouldn’t rely on humans as much and might even go quicker, but that could be relative since if the bots are taking on so many different orders it does sound as though it could take a few hours to assemble a list of orders since a building the size of seven football fields would take a while to navigate, and there’s no telling how many times a bot might actually encounter a bit of trouble in a given day. It does sound like a fairly well-run system in the video, but at the same time being able to figure out remotely what’s going on sounds like it might be kind of an iffy prospect unless they can use a bot to diagnose a bot up close.
