Da Bears Are Working Out: Justin Fields with QBs! Eddie Goldman Back in Chicagoland
Even though recent reports suggest Eddie Goldman will report to training camp on time, there have been questions regarding his future with the Bears. Chicago’s top nose tackle is working out locally in suburban Vernon Hills at SPEAR Training. If you’ll recall, that was the same place Mitchell Trubisky was working out at last offseason when he was preparing after getting clearance to work out after his offseason shoulder surgery. So if you’re curious as to why SPEAR Training rings a bell, that’s probably it. But more important than that is (1) Goldman is putting in some summertime training and (2) doing so in the shadow of Halas Hall.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0