Star Wars: Visions Spin-Off Novel Ronin Announced

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney and Lucasfilm announced last year that the all-new series of shorts Star Wars: Visions would tell stories in the galaxy far, far away with an anime approach, with StarWars.com confirming today that Visions would be getting the upcoming spin-off novel Star Wars: Ronin: A Visions Novel, which would continue to embrace those storytelling sensibilities. The new novel is inspired by Kamikaze Douga’s The Duel, helmed by director Takanobu Mizuno, and was written by Emma Mieko Candon. Both the novel and Visions will deliver sci-fi stories that are also inspired by Japanese folklore. Star Wars: Ronin: A Visions Novel hits shelves on October 12th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

comicbook.com

