Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq log worst day in 3 weeks amid unrelenting slump in Treasury yields
U.S. stock benchmarks on Thursday ended off their lowest but still managed to log their worst daily declines in about three weeks as fears of uneven economic growth from the COVID pandemic rattled the bullish mood on Wall Street, reflected partly in the fall in long-dated Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by about 263 points, or 0.8%, at 34,418, the S&P 500 index declined 0.9% at 4,321, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.7% at around 14,560. All three benchmarks notched their worst single-day drops since June 18, according to FactSet data. Equity markets...www.marketwatch.com
