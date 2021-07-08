Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Ferguson and Jones Announce Legislative Redistricting Commission

By Bennett Leckrone
marylandmatters.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maryland General Assembly has launched its own commission to draw new congressional and legislative district maps. Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) announced the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission and its members in a Thursday press release. The bipartisan commission will be...

www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#House#The General Assembly#Marylanders#The Commission#Census#Republicans#Democrats#D Baltimore County#Fair Maps Maryland#Gerrymander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtschronicle-express.com

O’Mara urges participation in legislative redistricting

New independent commission schedules public hearings, seeks local input. State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) urges constituents to make their voices heard in the redrawing of state legislative and congressional districts to help ensure fair representation in state and federal government for the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions, and statewide.
PoliticsWVNews

Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission holds virtual regional meeting

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission held a virtual public meeting June 30 for residents of Garrett, Allegany, Frederick and Washington counties. This bipartisan commission was created by Gov. Larry Hogan to draw fair and representative legislative and congressional district maps for the 2022 elections. Testimony was invited from...
Michigan State94.1 Duke FM

Governor Whitmer vetoes bill to end federal unemployment aid in Michigan

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bill that passed the Michigan legislature to end the extra $300 a week in unemployment pay from the federal government has been vetoed. Governor Whitmer said in her letter to lawmakers she would consider ending the pay before the September 4, 2021 end date if they raise the weekly pay from $362 to $422 and agree to spend $1.4 billion on the state’s child care shortage.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

GOP lawmaker breaks 'first rule of whataboutism' with vaccine complaint

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) just broke the first rule of whataboutism — don't ask questions you don't know the answers to. During a GOP doctors press conference on Thursday, Jackson erroneously accused the media of unfairly neglecting to ask Democratic lawmakers about their vaccination status the way they do Republicans. But what Jackson seems to have forgotten, noted writer James Surowiecki, is that liberal lawmakers across both chambers of Congress have a 100 percent vaccination rate, per CNN.
Broward County, FLcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Broward County in COVID-19 Danger Zone Says Mayor Steve Geller

As Florida remains open and almost all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the White House delivered sobering news to the Sunshine State last Friday. Some twenty percent of all new COVID-19 infections in the United States are in Florida. Steve Geller, the Mayor of Broward County, which has the second-highest...
Congress & Courtssaportareport.com

Supreme Court Issues Impactful Decision Concerning Voting Rights Act Section 2 Challenges

On July 1, 2021 the Supreme Court handed down its decision in a highly anticipated voting rights case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The case arrived at the Court as a result of past litigation filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and certain affiliates challenging the validity of two provisions in the State of Arizona’s voting framework under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). While VRA Section 2 cases have previously come before the Court for consideration in matters involving redistricting challenges and vote-dilution claims, Brnovich represents the Court’s attempt at answering the important question of how to answer a Section 2 challenge to state laws governing the time, place and manner of an election. As summarized below, the impact of the Court’s ruling will have a profound effect on how courts interpret VRA Section 2 challenges going forward, and the ability of plaintiffs to challenge facially-neutral state election laws based purely upon allegations of disparate impact on certain groups of voters.
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Kahle, Lightner help vote down law Whitmer used for virus rules

LANSING — Lenawee County's state representatives joined their Republican colleagues on Wednesday in killing a law that underpinned coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, wiping it from the books after Michigan's Supreme Court declared the measure unconstitutional. The Democratic governor is powerless to veto the citizen-initiated bill....
Maryland StatePosted by
Heather Jauquet

Why Did Governor Hogan Renew Maryland's State of Emergency?

Why did Governor Hogan renew Maryland’s State of Emergency? The extension was done quietly without any pomp and circumstance. But the action left Marylanders confused as mask mandates are lifted, though mask-wearing is still strongly encouraged for the unvaccinated. So are we, or aren’t we still in a State of Emergency? That is the question.

Comments / 0

Community Policy