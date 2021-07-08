Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travel in Style with the Verizon Visa® Card

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwPAP_0arJNltX00

The Biebers’ romantic getaway to Greece, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s adventures in Italy, and Kristen Cavallari’s trendy trip to Mexico can leave us wanderlusting for a vacation of our own.

If you want to travel in style, the Verizon Visa Card allows cardholders to redeem rewards on hotels, flights, and car rentals. Plus, Verizon Visa Card holders get two free days of TravelPass annually, are never charged foreign transaction fees when spending abroad, and there’s no annual fee, making it perfect for that trip.*

It all starts with how cardholders earn rewards. Earn Verizon Dollars when using the credit card at Verizon with 2% back on products or when you pay your monthly wireless bill. But you’ll earn the most outside of Verizon for things you do every day — like 4% back on gas or grocery store purchases and 3% back on dining and takeout. Verizon Dollars add up nicely!

To learn more and apply, head over to Verizon.com/VerizonVisaCard. While there, be sure to find out all the ways to redeem rewards.

*Eligibility Details: Application required. Subject to credit approval. Must be a Verizon Wireless Account Owner or Account Manager on an account with 10 phone lines or less to apply.

The Verizon Visa® Card is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc.

TravelPass: Eligibility rules apply. See the Verizon Visa® Credit Card Rewards Program Terms & Conditions for details and restrictions.

No Foreign Transaction Fees/No Annual Fee: For New Accounts: Variable Purchase APRs are 21.74%, or 25.74% for the Verizon Visa® Credit Card or 18.74%, 21.74%, or 25.74% for the Verizon Visa Signature Credit Card. APRs are accurate as of 7.1.21 and will vary with the market based on Prime Rate (as defined in your credit card agreement). Minimum Interest Charge is $2.

Comments / 0

extratv

extratv

40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Verizon Visa Card#Travelpass#Synchrony Bank#Visa Usa Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Travel
Country
Greece
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal Financetravelingformiles.com

Something To Watch: Will The Amex Platinum Cards Offer Access To Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses?

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Citi Custom Cash Card Review

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Lifestyledoctorofcredit.com

American Express Claws Back $200 Fine Hotel & Resorts Credit When Rebooked (Booked Before Benefit Added)

American Express recently introduced a $200 hotel credit that can be used select prepaid bookings (Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection) when using American Express Travel. Reddit user u/JimmyGodoppolo had an existing booking that was made before the benefit was added, there was no cancellation fee so they cancelled and rebooked. The $200 credit posted and then was clawed back, when contacting American Express they said this was done as the original booking was made before the benefit was added.
Travelcntraveler.com

How to Spend All Those Points You’ve Accumulated on Travel: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. While we haven't been making much headway on airline and hotel loyalty programs in the last year, what we do have are lots and lots of credit cards points, accrued from a year and a half of takeout, groceries, and gas bills—among plenty of other purchases (namely loungewear). But how should we spend those stockpiles now that travel is starting to reenter our lives? This week, we tasked Jessica Puckett, Traveler's senior editor for transportation and travel news, and Jasmine Baron, an associate editor covering credit cards at Insider, with helping us find solutions.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

New Hotel Deals Through Chase and Amex Offers

Check out your Chase and American Express credit cards for new offers that can get you discounts on future stays. There are two new Amex Offers for savings at Best Western and Homes & Villas by Marriott, and a Chase Offer that can save you 15% at Loews Hotels. Let’s look at the details.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

The Exchange: Travel disruption, SoftBank-style

MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a dizzying expansion from China to the United States, the pandemic forced a tough reset at Oyo Hotels and Homes. The plucky Indian startup’s 27-year-old founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal tells Una Galani about the lessons learnt, rightsizing challenges, and of his IPO plans.
Grocery & Supermaketdoctorofcredit.com

Walmart Adds $3.74 Fee When Loading GoBank Prepaid Card

Walmart partners with various prepaid cards to allow cash or debit card loading in Walmart stores, including prepaid cards such as BlueBird, Serve, GoBank, Green Dot, and more. Loads on the GoBank card have always been free, as per their agreement with Walmart. However, reader RF reports that they recently began charging a $3.74 load fee, and Flyertalk data points also point to the fact that Walmart unilaterally added a $3.74 fee for loading. BlueBird and Serve loads are still free.
Alaska Stateinsideflyer.com

Online Shopping Bonuses from Alaska and United

Earning miles for shopping online is a great way to add to your mileage balance, as long as you remember to click through via an online shopping portal. The rebates aren’t always competitive with cashback websites such as Topcashback. But this can change when a bonus offer is available. Two such interesting offers are available now:
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Fibank customers can now use Visa cards with Google Pay

Bulgaria-based Fibank has announced that its customers can now digitise their Visa debit or credit cards using the Google Pay service. Via this payment method, users can make contactless payments at POS in physical stores, make in-app purchases using Android apps, or card payments at online merchants. Fibank’s Google Pay...
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Mission Lane Visa® Credit Card review

Cash advance APR: 29.99% (variable) Cash advance fee: $10 or 3% (whichever is greater) Though it’s far from the best credit-building card out there, the Mission Lane Visa Credit Card could be a decent fit if you’re looking for a chance to build or rebuild credit without tying up money in a security deposit.
Personal Financebeincrypto.com

Australia’s CryptoSpend is Launching Visa Debit Cards

Visa has approved the issuance of a physical debit card that allows users of the CryptoSpend app to spend bitcoin trading profits. It will be the first time cryptocurrencies can be spent using a payments card issued in Australia that runs on the network of one of the international card schemes, by tapping on existing payment terminals. The move also highlights efforts by Visa to facilitate using digital currencies for purchasing consumer goods.
Worldcryptopotato.com

Visa to Approve First Bitcoin Spending Card in Australia

Australians will be able to tap-and-pay in BTC and other virtual assets with a new debit card approved by Visa. The global payments giant Visa has approved the issuance of a physical debit card that will allow Australians to spend their bitcoins at local stores and leisure venues. The inovation will enable customers to make direct purchases with crypto instead of converting digital assets to fiat money.
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

Visa Pairs Business Cards With Cybersecurity, Plate IQ Links With Accounting Tech

Spend management remains the focus for commercial card innovators as FinTechs look to bolster security and control for employers and employees alike. This week’s Commercial Card Innovation roundup explores the latest value-added features, from Visa’s cybersecurity offer to Float’s outsourced accounting collaboration. Visa Bolsters Business Card Security With McAfee. Visa...
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

3 Ways a Credit Card Can Make Travel Better

Could your credit card really make your trip cheaper and more fun as well?. Credit cards can be a great tool to help you build credit. But they can also be so much more than that. If you're a frequent traveler, the right card could actually help make your trips...
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Innsbruck Tourismus introduces welcome card unlimited to travelers from the GGC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Following the announcement of opening the Austrian borders to GCC travelers starting the 1st of July, Innsbruck Tourismus ntroduces the Welcome Card Unlimited (WCU) to the Gulf region, with exciting promotions and offers that will help shape the perfect, long-awaited vacation in the alpine-urban destination of Innsbruck.
TravelCNET

Save $50 on a Samsonite carry-on suitcase with charging bank and travel in style

Much like Merlot and the film Sideways, I can't hear "Samsonite" and not think of Dumb and Dumber. I don't know if Jim Carrey's bumbling efforts to retrieve the name had the same ill effects on the travel brand that Paul Giamatti's rant had on the wine varietal, but I do know that Samsonite makes some seriously fine luggage. Right now, a 22-inch hardshell Samsonite spinner suitcase with a USB port for charging is down to $120 at Best Buy. If you've got plans to be on the move this summer and need a carry-on upgrade, this would be a good piece to snag while it's $50 off -- today only. Amazon also price-matched this model and has it in a few more colors if you want to buy it there.
Credits & LoansNEWSBTC

Visa Customers Have Spent Over $1B On Crypto-Linked Cards This Year

Crypto-linked card spending is on the rise. Visa shared this week that consumer spending with Visa-based crypto credit cards has exceeded $1B this year, through just the first six months of the year. Increasing Adoption Through Accessibility. Visa also shared this week that it plans on partnering with 50 different...
Credits & Loansbeincrypto.com

Visa’s Crypto-Linked Card Usage Eclipses $1B in 2021

Visa announced on Wednesday that customers using its cryptocurrency-linked credit and debit cards spent more than $1 billion so far this year. Visa continues to take steps toward making crypto transactions easier, and it appears their hard work has been paying off. In a blog post on Wednesday, Visa announced that more than $1 billion has been sending using their crypt-linked cards so far in 2021. “It is clear that the crypto community sees value in linking digital currencies to Visa’s global network,” the post states.

Comments / 0

Community Policy