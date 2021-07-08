Bank of America Forms New Cryptocurrency Research Team
Bank of America Corp. has put together a new team of researchers, led by Alkesh Shah, to look into cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency research team that Bank of America (BoA) has created comes as interest in digital assets continues to rise across the globe. Bloomberg reported that a memo was obtained by Insider that had been sent to Merrill Lynch Wealth Management employees and partners. Dated July 8, the memo was written by Candace Browning, head of global research at BoA.beincrypto.com
