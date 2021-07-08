Cancel
Bank of America Forms New Cryptocurrency Research Team

By Matthew De Saro
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of America Corp. has put together a new team of researchers, led by Alkesh Shah, to look into cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency research team that Bank of America (BoA) has created comes as interest in digital assets continues to rise across the globe. Bloomberg reported that a memo was obtained by Insider that had been sent to Merrill Lynch Wealth Management employees and partners. Dated July 8, the memo was written by Candace Browning, head of global research at BoA.

