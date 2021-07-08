Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida man finds a second megalodon tooth in three weeks

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbJZM_0arJNiFM00

July 8 (UPI) -- A Florida man talking a walk on a beach found a 4-inch tooth from a prehistoric megalodon shark just three weeks after he found a smaller tooth from the same species on the same beach.

Jacob Danner said he was walking on Fernandina Beach on Thursday morning, after Tropical Storm Elsa swept through the area, when he came across the 4-inch tooth.

Danner said he found the tooth near where he found a 3-inch megalodon tooth three weeks earlier.

Jim Gelsleichter, an associate biology professor at the University of North Florida, said the first tooth Danner discovered could be millions of years old. He said tooth discoveries can tell researchers a lot about the extinct species.

"The megalodon fossils that have been observed usually run around 30 feet in length or so," Gelsleichter told WJXT-TV.

"So we can use information about the size of the teeth to extrapolate the ultimate size of the animal. We can look at the distribution of where teeth are found and get an idea of the distribution of the animal."

Comments / 24

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
146K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tooth#Fossils#Megalodon Shark#Wjxt Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
UPI News

Roseate spoonbill spotted in Michigan for the first time

July 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Michigan said the first roseate spoonbill bird ever spotted in the wild in the state might have escaped from a zoo. Birdwatchers have been gathering in Saline this week to capture photos of the bird native to Florida's Gulf Coast, the Caribbean and parts of Central and South America.
Tennessee StatePosted by
UPI News

Tennessee man frees trapped bear from inside his car

July 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man captured video of the unusual situation that resulted when a bear became trapped inside his car. Joseph Deel posted a video to TikTok showing how he opened a door to his car while visiting Gatlinburg with friends and allowed a trapped bear to exit the vehicle.
Missouri StatePosted by
UPI News

Missouri boy's 5-ounce sunfish breaks state record set by his dad

July 21 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Missouri boy caught a longear sunfish that weighed 5 ounces, breaking a record that was set by his own father exactly one year earlier. The Missouri Department of Conservation said St. Louis resident Robert "RJ" Audrain IV, 13, was fishing in a private pond July 3 in Franklin County when he caught the 5-ounce fish.
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

Orbiter's infrared sensors reveal Venus' nighttime weather

July 21 (UPI) -- Scientists have developed a new way to study Venus' nighttime weather using the infrared sensors aboard the orbiter Akatsuki. Venus, Earth's nearest planetary neighbor, boasts a dense, highly dynamic atmosphere with the strongest greenhouse effect in the solar system. The surface of Venus is extremely hot, but the planet's upper atmosphere is somewhat Earth-like.

Comments / 24

Community Policy