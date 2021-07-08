Joe Exotic's Estranged Husband, Dillon, Has a New Boyfriend

“Mani” actor Daniel Mickelson has died at the age of 23. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Monday, Mickelson’s sister Meredith broke the sad news on her Instagram Story, writing, “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”