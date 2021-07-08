Cancel
Joe Exotic's Estranged Husband, Dillon, Has a New Boyfriend

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Exotic's estranged husband has a new man in his life ... and he's letting everyone know on the heels of the 'Tiger King' star announcing he's looking for new love, too. Joe's ex, Dillon Passage, just revealed he has a new boyfriend named John. Dillon says he intended to keep their relationship private, but adds "lately I’ve been having a hard time dealing with things happening in my life and John has been my rock and helping me get through it all."

