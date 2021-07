To start off 2021, League of Legends are bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They also continue to add to skin lines. The Coven line is considered to be a favorite amongst League of Legends fans. It is a line that brings out the witches and other magical evil beings. The champions getting new Coven skins are Ahri, Ashe, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Malphite, Warwick and LeBlanc’s skin is getting a prestige edition. Here is a look at the seven new Coven skins coming to League of Legends.