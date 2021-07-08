Move Over, Sudocrem: Here's What Derms Suggest You Use For Breakouts Instead

If you have acne-prone skin, you know how important it is to care for your breakouts and blemishes the right way. Although it's tempting to pick and prod at those whiteheads and blackheads, it can make things worse and lead to stubborn scarring and hyperpigmentation. Caring for acne requires a balance of skin-nourishing products and effective treatments. If you overdo it with harsh ingredients, it can make your skin worse as well. Luckily, Target houses one of the best brands for all things acne: Hero Cosmetics. The brand takes a gentle yet effective approach to treating acne in all its stages, from skin-saving hydrocolloid patches that are the brand's bestsellers to postpimple recovery balms and serums. Whether you need to prevent, treat, or heal acne, the brand has got your back with effective acne solutions without being too harsh on the skin.