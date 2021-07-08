Move Over, Sudocrem: Here's What Derms Suggest You Use For Breakouts Instead
You may have heard about a popular grey tub of ointment sold across the pond that promises to cure just about everything. It's called Sudocrem, and people claim it can treat eczema, diaper rash, and best of all, acne — all for less than $5. Why would you ever need other (potentially expensive) spot treatments if this little pot could do it all? Sadly, the truth is: the supposed cure-all cream might not actually cure our spots after all.www.popsugar.com
