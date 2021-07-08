He's a 94-year-old man from Parkville. He won $40,000 for getting the COVID vaccine.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) - One of the most recent winners of Maryland's VaxCash lottery is a 94-year-old man from Parkville. He's also a retired Navy veteran. The man said that he felt that getting vaccinated was his duty and a necessary step to protect himself and others from the virus. He also said he felt good getting his shot. The man explained that feeling was just an outgrowth of his upbringing.foxbaltimore.com
Comments / 4