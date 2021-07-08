Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkville, MD

He's a 94-year-old man from Parkville. He won $40,000 for getting the COVID vaccine.

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) - One of the most recent winners of Maryland's VaxCash lottery is a 94-year-old man from Parkville. He's also a retired Navy veteran. The man said that he felt that getting vaccinated was his duty and a necessary step to protect himself and others from the virus. He also said he felt good getting his shot. The man explained that feeling was just an outgrowth of his upbringing.

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkville, MD
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Wbff#Vaxcash#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Virus
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Baltimore, MDSlipped Disc

Teenaged violinist is found buried in a Baltimore wall

A fundraiser has been opened for the family of Dasan Jones whose body was found in the wall of the house of his policeman stepfather. The cop has been arrested. Dasan, 15, is described as ‘a magnet student at Glen Burnie High School and an accomplished violin player, was “always so nice to everybody.”
Cockeysville, MDfoxbaltimore.com

21-year-old woman fatally shot in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex off of Cockeysville's Cranbrook Road. Police did not publicly release information about the incident until Sunday morning. Lyric Brown, 21, was found lying in the road at the intersection of Sorley Road and...
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

19-year-old in critical condition after shot in head in Baltimore

A 19-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Baltimore, police said. Baltimore police say officers were dispatched to the 400 block Ilchester Avenue just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 19-year-old man inside a dwelling suffering...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Fatal crash on ramp to I-97 in Annapolis area

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A fatal crash has been reported on Route 50 near the ramp to I-97 in Anne Arundel County. Maryland State Police confirmed one car was involved, and one person has died. There were multiple people in the vehicle. Police did not immediately know how many other victims...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

19-year-old shot in the head in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A man is critically injured after being shot in north Baltimore's Barclay area this morning. Police responded to Ilchester Avenue near Barclay Street at about 7:54 a.m. They found the 19-year-old victim in a home, apparently shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in...
Parkville, MDNottingham MD

94-year-old Parkville resident claims $40,000 VaxCash prize

PARKVILLE, MD—An anonymous Parkville man is the latest winner to claim a $40,000 prize in the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion. The 94-year-old, who was selected in the June 30 drawing, became eligible for the prize after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination this past spring. The winner, who visited Maryland Lottery headquarters...

Comments / 4

Community Policy