There are a lot of things about swimming that can be intimidating—and for many people, flip turns are often one of them. If you can execute a quick and efficient flip turn, then yes, you should absolutely be incorporating them into your training. Every time. At every wall. If you find you’re breathing too hard to execute a flip turn, then you’re working too hard and you should ease up. However, if you can’t do a flip turn at all, or if your flip turn hasn’t progressed to the point where it is quick and efficient on a consistent basis, then instead of an inefficient flip turn, you should be executing a quick and efficient open turn.