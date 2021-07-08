Town of New Canaan Public Hearing on Pandemic Recovery Planned for Monday
New Canaan Tourism & Economic Development Advisory Committee (TEDAC), in conjunction with the New Canaan Chamber of Commerce and the New Canaan Community Foundation, will sponsor a public forum on Monday July 12, 2021 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm with an emphasis on non-profit organizations and local business to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be received by the Town. This hybrid meeting will be held in the Town Hall Meeting Room with Zoom access.news.hamlethub.com
