Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Canaan, CT

Town of New Canaan Public Hearing on Pandemic Recovery Planned for Monday

hamlethub.com
 13 days ago

New Canaan Tourism & Economic Development Advisory Committee (TEDAC), in conjunction with the New Canaan Chamber of Commerce and the New Canaan Community Foundation, will sponsor a public forum on Monday July 12, 2021 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm with an emphasis on non-profit organizations and local business to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be received by the Town. This hybrid meeting will be held in the Town Hall Meeting Room with Zoom access.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
New Canaan, CT
Government
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
New Canaan, CT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Town#Covid#Arpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says GOP antics won't stop Jan. 6 panel's work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two Republican lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Paris MarxJeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy