Black Widow: Movie Review
Since her first appearance in Iron Man 2, Black Widow took Marvel fans by storm. For over ten years, Natasha has wowed audiences until her tragic death in Avengers: Endgame. After two delays, Black Widow is finally here giving Natasha one final farewell. Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself on the run hiding out in a caravan. When Natasha’s past catches up to her she is forced to deal with an unknown force as well as a dysfunctional family unit.popwrapped.com
Comments / 0