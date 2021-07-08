Cancel
Black Widow: Movie Review

By Evan Murphy
popwrapped.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince her first appearance in Iron Man 2, Black Widow took Marvel fans by storm. For over ten years, Natasha has wowed audiences until her tragic death in Avengers: Endgame. After two delays, Black Widow is finally here giving Natasha one final farewell. Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself on the run hiding out in a caravan. When Natasha’s past catches up to her she is forced to deal with an unknown force as well as a dysfunctional family unit.

