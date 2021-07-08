Cancel
Parker County, TX

Everything Is Peachy With the Return of the Parker County Peach Festival

By Amanda Ogle
Stroll through Weatherford’s downtown square on the second weekend in July, and you’ll notice things are quite peachy. Crowds of people make their way through the streets, shopping from local vendors selling bushels and baskets of the fresh fruit and peach-themed merchandise. By midmorning, there’s already a line for Couts Methodist Church’s homemade peach ice cream, and festivalgoers are strategizing the best approach for sampling all the peachy treats.

