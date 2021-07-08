Fresh ideas for inside and outside your home

With the start of another school year comes another dorm room checklist. Bedding and furniture and tapestries, oh my! As fun as it sounds in theory, though, anyone who has actually been to college knows that finding items that suit your space *and* allow your personality to shine can be a truly daunting task. And take it from someone who has lots of experience shopping on a college student’s budget: curating the ideal dorm vibe — from rugs to bean bag chairs to storage bins — for the right price is basically the first big test of the semester.