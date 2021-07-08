Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Fresh ideas for inside and outside your home

By Erin Miller
foxbaltimore.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBFF) - Keep your home fresh and up to date with new products. Lifestyle and home design expert Kelly Edwards gives her latest tips and tricks to get the home in order, for indoors and out.

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Glendale, AZthefoothillsfocus.com

Home and landscape show blooming with ideas

The Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show is coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale from July 16 to July 18. The Home and Landscape Show provides a place for people to come shop local businesses and attend seminars and workshops. Katie Jones, show director for Maricopa County Home Shows,...
Interior DesignElite Daily

12 Affordable Furniture Finds To Transform Your Dorm Room This Fall

With the start of another school year comes another dorm room checklist. Bedding and furniture and tapestries, oh my! As fun as it sounds in theory, though, anyone who has actually been to college knows that finding items that suit your space *and* allow your personality to shine can be a truly daunting task. And take it from someone who has lots of experience shopping on a college student’s budget: curating the ideal dorm vibe — from rugs to bean bag chairs to storage bins — for the right price is basically the first big test of the semester.
Interior Designsoutheastsun.com

4 Home Improvement Ideas

(Family Features) Whether you’re thinking about a bathroom update, kitchen overhaul or any other type of home improvement project, these tips from the experts at the National Association of the Remodeling Industry and eLivingtoday.com can help you get started. Create a Plan. Improving your home can be one of the...
Interior Designcountryliving.com

21 clever wallpaper ideas to inspire your next home update

Wallpaper can be one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to transform your home, and with innovations in paste-the-wall wallpaper, it can even be a quick DIY project. It does not have to be confined to four walls however, there are myriad ways to utilise wallpaper to create areas of interest, accentuate the height of a room, or to mimic the look of panelling or tiles.
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Liven up Your Laundry Room With These Home Decor Ideas

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Doing dirty laundry isn't the most glamorous chore, so you might as well make up for it in decorating your laundry room. Laundry room decor is one of the simplest ways to liven up your Saturday and Sunday cleaning days.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Fresh and Airy DIY Garland Ideas That Are Perfect For Your Summer Décor

Summer is a season known for its colorful nature, smooth summer breeze and of course, hitting the beach. Well, here’s a nice theme – beach décor. If you’ve ever decorated your home with elements inspired by the beach, you know what to look for: pastel colors, fresh designs and airy palettes. All of which you can find in the DIY garland projects that we’ve collected in this list today.
Interior DesignTree Hugger

Nice Shades: Inside and Outside Merge in Australian Courtyard House

Stopping the sun before it gets in is an important part of energy-efficient design in a warming climate. That's why we often have posts starting with "nice shades" where we admire the architectural devices that architects gave up on when air conditioning became common. When I was trolling through Sanctuary, my favorite green shelter magazine—and a Treehugger "Best of Green" award winner many years ago—I saw a little ad placed by ZGA Studio with this very clever and attractive shading device made of what looks like joists cantilevering out of the roof.
Interior Designhometownfocus.us

Simple design ideas to help give your home a farmhouse feel

Farmhouse style homes are having a moment. A 2020 survey from Homes.com asked more than 5,000 adults across the United States about their favorite house style. Modern farmhouse was the runaway winner, as participants in 42 of the 50 states indicated this simple, cozy style was their favorite. The following...
Interior Designhomebnc.com

40+ Repurposed Old Window Ideas to Add Charm to Your Home

Back in the 1970s, the idea of decorating with old window frames was pretty much limited to hanging a stained glass panel from chains in front of a window. Today, many do-it-yourself decorators are adding interest to new houses that have few appointments with repurposed old window ideas for even the most weathered window frames, whether they’re filled with clear glass or not. You can find old windows at salvage yards, auction houses, flea markets, demolition sites, antique malls and many other places.
Interior Designwestchesterfamily.com

Fresh Paint: Easy Ways to Upgrade The Look of Your Home

Whether you are changing things up in the home you have owned pre-babies or just moved to the suburbs — there are ways to makeover your space with a few coats of paint for a brighter home. So in the spirit of being realistic about your time and money- here are some ideas on updating one room or spot in your home.
Interior Designhomebnc.com

35+ DIY Window Treatment Ideas That Will Transform Your Home

Does your front room need a facelift? Is the bedroom looking blasé? Are the kid’s rooms still sporting nursery décor even though you traded the crib for a bed ages ago? If you’re in desperate need of some redecorating but are short on time, funds, or both, then we’ve got a perfect solution for you in our DIY window treatment ideas collection. Window treatments are an incredibly quick and easy way to update your décor in any room and are notoriously simple and forgiving DIY home projects.
Miami, FLoceandrive.com

Sena Lifestyle Studio Brings Wellness and Spirituality Inside Your Home

BRITTANY PELTZ BUERSTEDDE COMBINES HER PASSION FOR WELLNESS AND SPIRITUALITY WITH HOME DESIGN TO CREATE SENA LIFESTYLE STUDIO. Peltz’s daughters. PHOTO COURTESY OF SENA LIFESTYLE STUDIO. Attracting lovers of art, fashion, wellness and beauty, SENA Lifestyle Studio (@senalifestylestudio) is the brainchild of entrepreneur Brittany Peltz Buerstedde (@brittanyleahpeltz), a passion projectturned-...
Home & Gardenlushome.com

Embellish Your Outdoor Home Spaces with Stylish Concrete Planters, 50 Modern Ideas

There are many modern ideas for outdoor home decorating that use plants and flowers. When looking for something original and stylish, consider concrete planters that come with an original decorating design that compliments your outdoor rooms, walkways, and other outdoor home spaces. Small and large concrete planters are versatile yard decorations. They look great on balconies, porches, add unique accents to garden structures, patio designs, and yard landscaping.
ShoppingHGTV

10 Pretty + Practical Kitchen Island Accessories

Kitchen islands serve as the epicenter and backdrop for all your unforgettable family moments at home. The central fixture works overtime to serve as a meal-prep space, an after-school homework station and the hottest lunch spot in town. Recognize your island’s efforts and treat it to hard-earned storage and accessories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy