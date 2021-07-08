Fresh ideas for inside and outside your home

Back in the 1970s, the idea of decorating with old window frames was pretty much limited to hanging a stained glass panel from chains in front of a window. Today, many do-it-yourself decorators are adding interest to new houses that have few appointments with repurposed old window ideas for even the most weathered window frames, whether they’re filled with clear glass or not. You can find old windows at salvage yards, auction houses, flea markets, demolition sites, antique malls and many other places.
