The AU’s Most Anticipated Books of 2021: Jul – Sep

By Simon Clark
theaureview.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re over halfway through the year. How are your 2021 reading goals going? Have all the mini snap lockdowns around the country had you turning to a good book?. We’re back to take a look at a handful of the new titles coming out across the next couple of months. With so many books published each week and month, this is definitely only a very small snapshot of the smorgasbord of literary delights coming up. These are some of the upcoming books we’re most excited for. The ones we think you should be rushing out to buy and pre-order.

