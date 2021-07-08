Cancel
What Does 'Burn Their Young' Mean in Valheim?

By Jack O'Dwyer
Cover picture for the articleValheim Vikings are a bit confused about an inscription on one of the major altars directing them to "burn their young." In Iron Gates Studios' Viking-themed survival title, Valheim, players are tasked with taking on the mantle of battle-worn, slain warriors. Instead of being taken to Valhalla, however, these warriors are placed in a tenth realm known as "Valheim" to defeat the powerful enemies of the Allfather and restore peace to that world.

