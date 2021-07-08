Your Name (UK Import) (4K UHD Review)

CoMix Wave Films/Toho (All the Anime) [Editor's Note: This is a UK release. The UHD is Region Free, but the Blu-ray is Region B locked.]. Your Name is a body-swapping romantic fantasy from one of the greatest filmmakers in the world of Japanese animation, Makoto Shinkai. Shinkai is a singular talent who dominates every aspect of his productions—in this case, he personally handled the writing, directing, cinematography, and editing. (He’s actually come a long way since his first feature Voices of a Distant Star, where he also did the art direction and animated the entire film by himself.) But unlike films such as Freaky Friday or Like Father Like Son, the body-swapping hijinks in Your Name are a means to an end rather than an end unto themselves. Your Name tells the story of Taki and Mitsuha, two young people who live worlds apart from each other and wake up one morning to find that they have inhabited each other’s bodies. They continue to swap back and forth for a few weeks until the process suddenly stops and their memories of each other begin to fade, though they cannot shake the feeling that there’s something important going on, and that it may be related to the impending arrival of comet Tiamet.