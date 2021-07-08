Slither (Blu-ray Review)
Universal Pictures (Umbrella Entertainment) [Editor’s Note: This is a Region-Free release, NOT Region B as stated on the packaging.]. Long before James Gunn assembled the Guardians of the Galaxy, he cut his teeth on making films set in the Troma universe. Later in his career, two films became his bridge from ultra low budget raconteur to major Hollywood director: Super, which poked fun at the superhero genre while simultaneously retaining a dramatic character arc, and today's course, Slither. Although financed and released by Universal Pictures in 2006, the film sadly failed at the box office. However, once it hit home video, it quickly became a cult fan favorite and paved the way for Gunn to broaden his horizons with large scale summer entertainment.thedigitalbits.com
