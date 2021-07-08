The Most Diverse Casting In ‘Big Brother’ Gets Positive Twitter Reactions

Starz has released the official trailer for the upcoming “Heels” pro wrestling drama, which premieres on Sunday, August 15. You can watch the 2:45 trailer below. “Heels” stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, former NFL player James Harrison as Apocalypse, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Mary McCormack as Willie, David James Elliott as Tom Spade, Duke Roberts as Big Jim, among others. Former WWE Champion CM Punk appears in at least one episode, as a heel wrestler named Ricky Rabies. His valet, Vicky Rabies, is played by Bonnie Somerville. Punk noted on Twitter earlier this year that he wrestles Harrison’s Apocalypse character in a mach on the show. Punk’s character will also serve as a rival to one of the brothers.