The Most Diverse Casting In ‘Big Brother’ Gets Positive Twitter Reactions

By Laila Abuelhawa
1051thebounce.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Brother is back and this season’s promise to be different from their past seasons’ notorious lack of diversity has lived up to their word, gaining recognition on Twitter. Sixteen new house-guests moved into the “Big Brother Beach House” for the live 90-minute Season 23 premiere Wednesday (July 7) night....

1051thebounce.com

