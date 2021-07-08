Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Simpsons Presents: ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’

By Laila Abuelhawa
1051thebounce.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This is what happens when Disney buys Marvel and Fox” declared a sign held by a character in the Disney+ short The Simpsons: The Good, The Bart and the Loki. Banished from Asgard once again, Loki must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Simpsons#Marvel#Fox#Asgard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV & VideosNME

‘The Simpsons’ boss says Marvel blocked Stan Lee cameo in ‘Loki’ crossover

The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean has said that Marvel stopped a Stan Lee cameo from happening in The Good, The Bart, And The Loki. The crossover animation saw Tom Hiddleston visit The Simpsons as his mischievous Marvel character. Many other famed heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe were also referenced in the short cartoon, which coincides with Loki streaming on Disney+.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki Season 2 may finally make good on Marvel’s Disney+ promise

Six words shook Marvel’s newly formed multiverse: “Loki will return in Season 2.”. Last week’s Loki finale confirmed long-standing rumors that Tom Hiddleston’s journey into the mystery of self-discovery wouldn’t be limited to a single season. But Loki Season 2 is an even bigger deal than you might think. Rumors...
TV Series1051thebounce.com

‘Loki’ Renewed For Season 2 On Disney Plus Following Finale

Loki’s season finale dropped today (July 14), but it already has announced its second season, making it the first of Marvel’s Disney+ scripted originals to do so. Marvel Studios used the mid-credits scene from the closer episode Loki’s to announce that Tom Hiddleston would be back for a second season. No additional details were included beyond the title card with the news, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV & Videossportswar.com

Loki is so good.

Probably the best of the three MCU shows on Disney so far and will likely be the most important going forward, at least through the first part of Phase 4.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Will Moon Knight Introduce Werewolf by Night Into the MCU?

Marvel's Kevin Feige has talked regularly about how the MCU is about expand in some surprising directions in the next few years, whether that is from the merger with Fox allowing the Fantastic Four and X Men to be brought into the Marvel fold, or delving into some of the lesser known characters in its comic book arsenal. While we have seen a sitcom (WandaVision), are getting a legal comedy (She-Hulk), and a bit of horror (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), we also know that we are going to get all mystical and supernatural with Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, which is currently filming in Budapest.
TV SeriesTom's Guide

She-Hulk: Everything we know so far

She-Hulk smash! Bruce Banner's cousin is getting her own Marvel series on Disney Plus. Tatiana Maslany, the Emmy-winning star of Orphan Black, has been tapped to play Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, while Jameela Jamil was just cast as villain Titania. She-Hulk first debuted in the Marvel comic The Savage She-Hulk...
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Series Adds Josh Segarra To The Cast

Marvel Studios wrapped up “Loki” last week and is currently working on multiple other live-action shows. Similar to “Loki,” the studio’s “She-Hulk” series is set to stroll down MCU memory lane bringing back British actor Tim Roth (“Reservoir Dogs,” “The Hateful Eight“) as his “Incredible Hulk” villain Emil Blonsky, aka, The Abomination (spotted in the recent “Shang-Chi” trailer). But the series is also introducing a number of new characters, as well.
MoviesKTVB

Richard E. Grant Reveals Whether Classic Loki Is Gone for Good: 'How Do You Top That?' (Exclusive)

Richard E. Grant seems the ideal candidate to be conscripted into Marvel's cinematic universe: He's an Oscar nominee (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) who doesn't take himself too seriously (he's been in two Hitman's Bodyguard movies) and he's already on the Disney payroll (having joined the Star Wars franchise for The Rise of Skywalker). Yet, the actor says he and Marvel had never discussed his entrée into the MCU until Loki.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Is Loki Too Selfish For Love?

Tom Hiddleston’s god of Mischief, Loki Laufeyson, is known for his two-faced trickery, foolishness, and self-indulgent behavior. Not even capable of fully trusting his adoptive brother, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki — loosely based on Norse mythology — inevitably shows his real hand and double-crosses his friends for himself. In the...
TV Seriesthedesertreview.com

What makes a Loki, a Loki?

Loki — God of Mischief, charm, suave, and all manners of charming — makes the fans swoon and want more whenever he's on screen. Now he's got his own show and already causing ripples through the Marvel Cinematic Universe in more ways than one. Heads up for anyone who has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy