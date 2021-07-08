The Simpsons Presents: ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’

Marvel's Kevin Feige has talked regularly about how the MCU is about expand in some surprising directions in the next few years, whether that is from the merger with Fox allowing the Fantastic Four and X Men to be brought into the Marvel fold, or delving into some of the lesser known characters in its comic book arsenal. While we have seen a sitcom (WandaVision), are getting a legal comedy (She-Hulk), and a bit of horror (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), we also know that we are going to get all mystical and supernatural with Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, which is currently filming in Budapest.