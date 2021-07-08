Million-dollar homes aren't what they used to be in Austin — price point now 'entry ticket' to some neighborhoods

Although prices are climbing, it may be a good time to buy. When considering a home purchase in Austin, Texas, it's easy to wonder if the prime opportunity has already passed you by. Whether you're a first-time home buyer or have purchased many homes over the course of your lifetime, you don't want to overpay and end up with a mortgage for more than the property is worth. And that can happen -- in some cities. Austin is unique for a lot of reasons, though. Here, we'll cover why you may still want to get in on the Austin housing market, appreciating values and all.