Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Million-dollar homes aren't what they used to be in Austin — price point now 'entry ticket' to some neighborhoods

By Michelle Pitcher
Posted by 
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A seven-figure price tag is now the starting point in many parts of town. There are a host of factors at play, from the influx of buyers from out of state who might be used to higher prices to the lack of supply. Click through for exclusive insight from local brokers and other real estate experts, who expect this market shift to have long-lasting effects.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
660
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Duluth, MNbringmethenews.com

Gallery: Home on Duluth's Park Point Beach on the market for $2.5 million

A home on Duluth's famous Park Point is on the market for $2.5 million — Lake Superior views and beach access included. The 2.75 story, 5,300 square foot home at 4202 Minnesota Ave. sits on more than half an acre on Lake Superior. Deanna Bennett of Real Living Messina and Associates, Inc. has the listing.
Travelmatadornetwork.com

This company will pay you $10,000 to stay in multi-million dollar homes

The best kind of job is the kind that pays you $10,000 to go on vacation. AvantStay, a luxury short-term rental company, is looking for a social media savvy “digital duo” to spend 10 days staying in three luxury multi-million dollar homes. You and your best friend, significant other, or partner in crime will each receive $5,000 for your time.
Austin, TXMotley Fool

Is Now a Good Time to Buy a Home in Austin?

Although prices are climbing, it may be a good time to buy. When considering a home purchase in Austin, Texas, it's easy to wonder if the prime opportunity has already passed you by. Whether you're a first-time home buyer or have purchased many homes over the course of your lifetime, you don't want to overpay and end up with a mortgage for more than the property is worth. And that can happen -- in some cities. Austin is unique for a lot of reasons, though. Here, we'll cover why you may still want to get in on the Austin housing market, appreciating values and all.
Tully, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Stunning $3.1 Million Dollar Home In Tully Could Actually Pay For Itself

Buying a home is a life-changing decision. Especially with the pricing for everything on the market right now. What if you could buy a place and actually make your money back?. That is exactly what this place in Tully, New York offers up. Yes, there is some sticker shock on a $3.1 million dollar house. When you scroll through the pictures below, you will quickly see why this house could be more than a home, but also an absolutely incredible investment.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

As Austin's home prices soar, here's where you can still buy for less in the city

When Justin Brooks started looking for a home to purchase in Austin, a handful of houses would pop up within reach of his budget, which was about $250,000 to $300,000. Just six months later, Brooks said, he's finding that comparable homes in the areas he's looking are mostly priced at the upper end of that range — while homes listed below that amount "are fast disappearing."
Austin, TXexpressnews.com

A 'lake house you've dreamed about' is on the market in Austin

A lakeside life of luxury could be yours for almost $13 million. An Austin home, located just steps away from Lake Travis at 6800 Comanche Trail, is described as the "lake house you've dreamed about." The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom home sits on 13 acres and listed at $12,999,000. The property is...
Westport, MAProvidence Business News

Westport Point home sells for $3.65M, $1M over list price

WESTPORT – A single-family home in Westport Point has sold for $3.65 million, the fourth-highest single-family home sale in more than 20 years for the town. The property is at 2015 Main Road. The seller was represented by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Equity Real Estate.
Real Estateurbanturf.com

LeDroit Park, The DC Neighborhood Where Home Prices Are Up 50%

As we hit the middle of summer, UrbanTurf is continuing to take a look at the neighborhood housing markets around the DC region. Today, we head over to LeDroit Park. The small NW DC neighborhood sandwiched between Shaw and Bloomingdale has seen some of the highest home price appreciation in the city this year, with prices rising 50%. In a neighborhood like LeDroit Park, appreciation like this could usually be attributed to a higher number of condo and co-op units selling this year compared to last. But in fact the opposite happened with condo sales doubling in 2021. In addition to rising home sales and prices, the supply of homes for sale is down notably compared to 2020 and competition remains high.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

TRI POINTE HOMES TAKES TOP HONORS IN FIVE CATEGORIES AT 2021 GREATER AUSTIN MAX AWARDS

AUSTIN, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) - Get Report, one of the largest homebuilders in the US, has won five awards at the 2021 MAX (Marketing and Advertising Excellence) Awards. The homebuilder took home top honors for Best Single Family Detached Floorplan, Best Interior Merchandising of a Detached Home, Best Design Studio, Best Logo Design and Marketing Professional of the Year. Tri Pointe Homes was also a four-time awards finalist at the annual gala sponsored by the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin's Sales and Marketing Council.

Comments / 0

Community Policy