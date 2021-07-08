The Search For ILM's New Airport Director To Begin Following Contract Approvals
The New Hanover County Airport Authority approved paying Julie Wilsey, ILM’s airport director, $315,000 in salary and benefits when she leaves her post this week. Authority members approved the action after a short, closed session meeting between the board and its attorney on Wednesday evening at the Wilmington International Airport. That closed session was part of the authority’s regular monthly meeting.www.wilmingtonbiz.com
