Wilmington, NC

The Search For ILM's New Airport Director To Begin Following Contract Approvals

By Christina Haley O'Neal, posted
WilmingtonBiz
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Hanover County Airport Authority approved paying Julie Wilsey, ILM’s airport director, $315,000 in salary and benefits when she leaves her post this week. Authority members approved the action after a short, closed session meeting between the board and its attorney on Wednesday evening at the Wilmington International Airport. That closed session was part of the authority’s regular monthly meeting.

