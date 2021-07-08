Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Jefferson White Drops New Photo Revealing Subtle Facial Hair

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A post shared by Jefferson White (@_jeffersonwhite) White plays the quirky but lovable ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.” Jimmy was introduced to watchers in the first episode of the modern western drama series. Ever since then, White has turned the rookie cowboy into a favorite among the show’s fans. When we first meet Jimmy, he’s inside his mobile home, rocking out to “Judith” by A Perfect Circle. Rip Wheeler shows up at his door with a “Yellowstone” branding iron and from there, Jimmy’s adventure on the ranch begins.

outsider.com

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

132K+
Followers
15K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rip Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Facial Hair#Drama Series#Paramount Network#A Perfect Circle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Once Starred in Classic TV Commercial With Her Twin Sister

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser has a young and growing family that loves spending their time with, but many fans might not know they’ve actually seen his wife before in a classic TV commercial. A photographer by trade, Hauser’s wife, Cynthia Daniels, is the twin sister of actress Britany Daniels. You might know Britany from her roles in “White Chicks” and “Joe Dirt.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Cole Hauser Drops Gorgeous Fourth of July Pic with Family at the Beach

Yellowstone‘s own Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser, is wishing a “Happy 4th to y’all!” with this perfect shot of his family enjoying a beach holiday. No matter how many times we see it, it’ll always be jarring to see Cole Hauser with a blonde beard and hair. That’s the impact Rip Wheeler has had on us Outsiders. Regardless, Hauser looks to be having a fantastic family Fourth at the beach with his family.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Tate Dutton Actor Brecken Merrill Reveals Behind the Scenes Secret About Scene That Never Aired

The youngest of all the stars on Yellowstone took to social media on Sunday afternoon to share a sneak peek look at a scene that was never aired. On the hit Paramount Network show, we all know and love little Tate Dutton. He, of course, is the defiant and curious son of Kayce and Monic. And he is the grandson of Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton. But his name in real life is Brecken Merrill. The recently-turned 13-year-old has played Tate Dutton on the show since it began. And on Sunday, he let all of his fans in on a cool behind-the-scenes moment.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Fans Point Out ‘Amazing’ Fact About Season 2 Episode

Yellowstone Season 2 transformed the show into a fortified blockbuster franchise, and the insane changes its Episode 3 brought still have fans reeling. Such is the byline one passionate fan leads his discussion with. Over on the Yellowstone Reddit board, sharp fans continually discuss the nuances of the best drama on television, with Friday’s discussion being no exception.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone TV’ Star Cole Hauser Said He Frequently Asks Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan to Write One Type of Scene for Rip

Most “Yellowstone” fans can probably recite a list of their favorite scenes from the show. But what are the actors’ favorite scenes? The “Yellowstone” cast is on set every day to produce our favorite show, so what set location do they like spending time in the most? Actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, revealed his favorite location during an interview in 2020. He said that he most frequently requests that co-creator Taylor Sheridan write scenes for Rip Wheeler in one specific location. And that location is: on a horse, basically in the middle of nowhere.
TV Seriescountryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Convinced They Figured Out Who Died Ahead of the Show's Fourth Season

Fans of the hit show Yellowstone continue to wait (not so) patiently for specifics on the premiere of season 4. Paramount Network has only confirmed in a teaser video that the show will return in fall 2021 with the promise that "Revenge is worth the wait," but no more specifics have been given. Season 3 ended with the lives of John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton and ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom all in peril, and fans are desperate to find out what happens. As they await the new season, viewers continue to dig for clues and answers to the show's biggest questions.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Tate Actor Brecken Merrill Drops Heartwarming Pic With Onscreen Parents Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille

Yellowstone‘s youngest star, Brecken Merrill, is back with another “promised Sunday #yellowstonetv pic,” and this one’s a truly rare treat. If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, and more specifically Luke Grimes, then you know how rare it is to see photos of him behind-the-scenes. The actor doesn’t use any social media (who can blame him?), and hardly ever features in photos as a result. So to see young Brecken Merrill in a BTS photo with his Yellowstone dad (Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton) and mother, Kelsey Asbille (who plays Monica Dutton) is a rarity, indeed.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Hassie Harrison Stuns in Season 3 Behind-the-Scenes Snap

Among the many rising stars on Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone” is young and emerging actress Hassie Harrison. The blonde beauty plays “buckle bunny” Laramie on “Yellowstone” bringing a real kick to an already outstanding cast. With her show currently on an extended hiatus, Harrison took to social media on Tuesday to remind fans of the good times. She also reminded us that a new season is coming up in the near future with a behind-the-scenes photo from the third season.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Tate Dutton Actor Brecken Merrill Looks Grown Up as He Reveals Intense ‘Fun’ Workout in Series of New Pics

He may be tiny in our memories forever, but Yellowstone’s own Tate Dutton, Brecken Merrill, is growing like a weed! He’s even working out now!. “Started #muaythai today. It was a fun way to work up a sweat!” Merrill posts to his official Instagram. Within, we see the young star budding into a teenager and getting his Muay Thai on!
TV & Videoscountryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Actor Brecken Merrill Shares an Honest Instagram Update About Season 4

While Paramount Network continues to stay silent about Yellowstone season 4, actor Brecken Merrill is speaking out. The child star, who plays Tate Dutton, took to Instagram last Sunday to address the fan anticipation surrounding the release of the new season. As viewers are well aware, Paramount Network has neither shared a trailer for the new season nor a set release date. Given that the show has typically come out near Father's Day every year, the silent treatment from Paramount is starting to lead to a lot of confusion and frustration.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Laramie and Mia Crash ‘the Bunkhouse’ in Latest Photo from the Show

Yellowstone‘s got two new images for fans Tuesday as they celebrate “Crashing the Bunkhouse vibes” on Twitter with Mia & Laramie. Yellowstone fans know Eden Brolin, daughter to Hollywood icon Josh Brolin, as barrel racer Mia. We first met Mia through Jimmy’s eyes – and audiences fell for her just as fast as the troubled young ranch hand. Mia, however, doesn’t know if she’s capable of loving a man of his persuadable nature. She has stuck by his side and proven she cares for him deeply, this is true. Yet she also makes it clear she can’t be with anyone who lets another man (see: John Dutton) “own him.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Rip’s Name Become a Popular Baby Name?

As one of the most popular shows currently on television, actors on Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” get a lot of attention. The show’s popularity cannot be understated as it has an enormous and still growing fan base. It is a base of fans that should continue its steady growth as more and more people give “Yellowstone” a chance. Through three seasons, the modern western drama has become a hit in the ratings and one of the most-watched shows on TV. Its immense popularity comes from its accurate portrayal of the “cowboy culture” and ranching lifestyle. The show also excels at producing high-level and captivating drama that is akin to some of the top shows in history. “Yellowstone” is full of twists and turns that keep its audience at the edge of their seats.
TV SeriesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) Confirms 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is Happening

Yellowstone season 4 is set to premiere this fall and fans are going wild with anticipation over the popular TV series finally coming back to the Paramount Network. While we don't have a specific release date yet, we know it's at least coming at some point in the next few months. According to Cole Hauser, the actor who plays the beloved Rip Wheeler on the show, creator Taylor Sheridan is already working on season 5. After what we went through waiting for news on the latest new season, it's a relief for Yellowstone fans to know that the Dutton family and all of their drama will be coming back for at least one more season!
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Mo Brings Plenty Gets to Work ‘Fixing and Protecting’ in New Pic

Yellowstone‘s own Mo Brings Plenty is hard at work on his ranch as he both fixes and protects… But what, exactly, is he protecting?. “Fixing and Protecting: Fixing one of our round bale feeders and protecting…” the actor posts to his official Instagram Tuesday. Within, we see Brings Plenty armored with a welding mask as he re-seals a joint on a round hay bale feeder. Behind him, we get a glimpse of his large homestead, which is a rancher’s dream.
TV Seriesoutsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Young John Dutton Actor Josh Lucas Revealed Getting To the Set Was ‘Extraordinarily Challenging’

With the news that their favorite show will return, fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are elated. The show’s cast is also very excited for the return of “Yellowstone” with many using social media to express their excitement. Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Kevin Costner (John Dutton) are among cast members declaring they’re ready for the show to return. Costner’s Dutton expects to play a big role in the upcoming new season as the series’ primary protagonist. We last see John Dutton stranded on the side of the road, having been shot multiple times. He had stopped to assist a young family in changing a flat tire and is ambushed by unknown assailants. Most fans believe he survives the attack due to a well-placed cell phone in his shirt pocket. His survival is also teased on the recently released trailer for season four of “Yellowstone.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone TV’ Star Cole Hauser Once Revealed The ‘Most Important Thing’ He Considers When Playing Rip

“Yellowstone” fans know that Rip Wheeler is a complex man. And even that may be the understatement of the year. For every beautiful thing Rip does on the show, there’s an equally terrible thing as well. And vice versa. Some people say nothing in life is only good or bad, everything is a mix of both. And “Yellowstone”‘s Rip Wheeler is the perfect example of that. Actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on the show, agrees. During an interview in 2019, Hauser talked about how he considered the role of Rip on “Yellowstone.” He said that he recognized the “evil” in Rip but he wanted to play him as a regular guy.

Comments / 1

Community Policy