‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Jefferson White Drops New Photo Revealing Subtle Facial Hair

As one of the most popular shows currently on television, actors on Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” get a lot of attention. The show’s popularity cannot be understated as it has an enormous and still growing fan base. It is a base of fans that should continue its steady growth as more and more people give “Yellowstone” a chance. Through three seasons, the modern western drama has become a hit in the ratings and one of the most-watched shows on TV. Its immense popularity comes from its accurate portrayal of the “cowboy culture” and ranching lifestyle. The show also excels at producing high-level and captivating drama that is akin to some of the top shows in history. “Yellowstone” is full of twists and turns that keep its audience at the edge of their seats.