‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Jefferson White Drops New Photo Revealing Subtle Facial Hair
A post shared by Jefferson White (@_jeffersonwhite) White plays the quirky but lovable ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.” Jimmy was introduced to watchers in the first episode of the modern western drama series. Ever since then, White has turned the rookie cowboy into a favorite among the show’s fans. When we first meet Jimmy, he’s inside his mobile home, rocking out to “Judith” by A Perfect Circle. Rip Wheeler shows up at his door with a “Yellowstone” branding iron and from there, Jimmy’s adventure on the ranch begins.outsider.com
Comments / 1