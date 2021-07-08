By the way for Jul. 8

Curious about Vermont’s impending transition to legal sales of recreational marijuana? Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board will be available for a meet & greet on July 23, from 4-6 p.m. at the Leaning Barn VT Hemp Company at 1425 Route 116 North Road in Bristol. Sponsored by several Addison County businesses, the control board’s appearance is intended to provide more clarity surrounding Vermont’s new cannabis regulations, as well as impart helpful information to those interested in becoming part of a local craft cannabis business community. This event is free, but participants are asked to pre-register at tinyurl.com/3pmtrb7d.