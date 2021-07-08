Customizing the Client Experience From Beginning to End
Above: MoveEasy 2.0 focuses on a better user experience and brand visibility while placing the dedicated concierge front and center. A client for life. It's what we all want. Yet client engagement and retention are two of the most overlooked aspects within the real estate industry. With an average span of five to seven years between transactions, the real estate industry faces a unique customer engagement challenge. That's why many of the industry's top brands (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Century 21 Real Estate, Realty ONE Group) and several prominent brokerages, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, HUNT ERA and CENTURY 21 Judge Fite, have turned to MoveEasy.
