Social media breaks are very much needed, especially if your livelihood depends on it. Since The Big Bang Theory’s conclusion, Kunal Nayyar has turned his focus towards self-help on social media, and he has served as a voice of calm and self-reflection since the pandemic began. However, even self-help gurus need some time away from such platforms, and Nayyar has decided to take a social media break. But unlike many celebrities, he's doing so for a fun reason.