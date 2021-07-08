5 Reasons Not to Skip a Home Inspection

Sellers who jump on offers from buyers waiving the opportunity to hire an independent home inspector may rue the day they did so. If a buyer suspects something was wrong with the property and the seller knew about it, but failed to disclose it, a lawsuit could be possible. Even if the seller had no inkling something was amiss, it’s possible a suit could contend that he or she should have known. In other words, caveat emptor — “let the buyer beware” — could turn out into caveat venditor: “let the seller beware.”