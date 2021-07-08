Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

5 Reasons Not to Skip a Home Inspection

By Commentary by Adam Long
rismedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeTeam Inspection Service of Kentuckiana Owner Brad Lawler explains why potential buyers should never skip a home inspection, even when housing inventory is scarce. It’s no secret that the current housing market is hotter than ever. Many houses are receiving multiple offers before they officially go on the market, and the summer real estate boom is still on the horizon. As the housing market gets more and more competitive, some eager buyers are tempted to waive the home inspection to close faster and attempt to make themselves a more appealing candidate to the seller.

rismedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Inspection#Housing Prices#Air Conditioning#Real Estate#Redfin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Real EstateFox11online.com

What to expect when listing your home

Now that you've decided to sell, it's time to list your home. Like other parts of the buying or selling process, putting your house on the market can be overwhelming as many steps are involved. Not sure how to go about it? No worries. Here are some things to expect...
Home & Gardenrealtybiznews.com

When it comes to home renovations, most sellers need guidance

Most people understand that renovations can help to increase the value of their home, but many could benefit from guidance on what exactly needs upgrading, a new study has found. The survey of 2,000 U.S. homeowners, commissioned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate, found that many people are unclear about the...
Economyrismedia.com

How to Avoid a Sales Rollercoaster

Region served: Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, South Carolina. Best time management tip: Time-blocking is crucial. It keeps an agent consistent in their business activities to help avoid a sales rollercoaster. Can’t-live-without tech tool: I truly love the First app by RE/MAX. It helps agents avoid the typical mistake of not...
MLSrealtytimes.com

When to Show New Homes to Resale Buyers

More home shoppers today will consider a new home. Is that a surprise? Is it true? Does this mean that more home shoppers are going to buy new construction than resales? But it does prompt one to realize how important it is to understand the market and know what to do about it. Does it not?
Winthrop, MABoston Globe

Experts weigh in on waiving home inspections in a seller’s market

Joe Aiello of Gumshoe Home Inspection in Winthrop found significant termite damage in an attached garage when clients hired him to inspect a 5,000-square-foot home in Concord. He also discovered small leaks in the copper heating pipes in the basement (he suspects there are similar ones in the walls) and a dangerous situation with the electrical panel.
Real EstateInman.com

Home office eclipses short commute as a buyer must-have, agents say

Nearly 60 percent of agents surveyed by Homelight said they expect a home office to be a top priority for buyers in a post-vaccine landscape. Well over half of agents in a recent survey expect homebuyers to highly prioritize a home office in a post-vaccine landscape. The desire for home-office...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Is Inventory Making a Comeback?

Housing inventory experienced considerable recovery for the second consecutive month in June, according to the latest Zillow Real Estate Market Report. Inventory is still low in this high-demand market, however, which is continuing to push prices upward. The details:. – Inventory is now 29.2% below 2020 levels but is steadily...
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Possible Reasons Home Sellers Keep Rejecting Your Offer

If you find yourself missing out on houses you're interested in, these could be the reasons. When you make an offer on a house, it can be really disappointing if the seller turns you down. Unfortunately, this can happen to any home buyer, especially in this competitive market. Having some...
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Smart Reasons to Borrow Against Your Home

Thinking of borrowing against your home? Here's why that could make a lot of sense. At different points in life, you may come across a situation where you need to borrow money. Maybe you need a new car, you've gotten stuck with a string of costly medical bills, or you want to renovate and don't have the cash to pay for your home improvements up front.
Home & Gardenrismedia.com

Home Renovations Still Hot in Frenzied Market

The design and remodeling industry is performing well, according to the latest Kitchen & Bath Market Outlook from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). According to the organization’s revised 2021 industry sales projection, the industry can expect $170.9 billion in kitchen and bath spending—up 8% from the initial estimate for the year.
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Issues You Can Ignore When Buying a Home

These problems don't have to be deal breakers. There's a reason home buyers are told to put a home inspection contingency into their real estate contracts. That way, if a home you're under contract to buy ends up having costly issues that your seller won't address prior to your closing, you'll have the right to walk away from the deal without losing any money.
Real EstateMiami Herald

Even if buyer wants to waive home inspection, seller might be wise to refuse

Sellers who jump on offers from buyers waiving the opportunity to hire an independent home inspector may rue the day they did so. If a buyer suspects something was wrong with the property and the seller knew about it, but failed to disclose it, a lawsuit could be possible. Even if the seller had no inkling something was amiss, it’s possible a suit could contend that he or she should have known. In other words, caveat emptor — “let the buyer beware” — could turn out into caveat venditor: “let the seller beware.”
Real Estaterismedia.com

The Buyer Wasn’t Preapproved for a Mortgage: Do You Accept the Offer?

It’s always a good idea to get preapproved for a mortgage before you begin house-hunting. However, it’s not necessarily required. If you’re on the selling side, just be prepared to receive offers from buyers who haven’t been preapproved. What Does It Mean When a Buyer Is Preapproved?. When a buyer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy