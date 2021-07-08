The Crazy-Looking Device Kate Hudson Uses to Tone Her Entire Body

Goldie Hawn is seriously living her best life. I mean, what’s stopping her? After a year of COVID-19, filled with isolation and staying at home, who can blame the star for wanting to enjoy her vacation to the fullest. In her latest Instagram post, Hawn danced and splashed around in the ocean, rocking around in her bathing suit on a beautiful Greek island. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Hawn dancing it up to party music, which is one of the many reasons we think fans love her so much. We totally see where Kate Hudson gets all her bubbly energy from.