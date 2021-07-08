Google’s Pandu Nayak shares his roadmap for MUM and how it can help the company handle more complex queries

Google continues to work on Google Maps as the app matures from one that gets you safely and quickly from point "A" to point "B" to one that not only gets you to point "B" but also shows you where to go, stay, eat and more once you do arrive at point "B." Today, Google announced some new features for Maps that are designed to help users deal with some of the pains of travel whether it is the daily commute to the office, a vacation, or just a jaunt to the local supermarket to stock up.