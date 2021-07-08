Cancel
Hacked On SO-DIMM Slot Was Worth A Shot

By Tom Nardi
hackaday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding unpopulated pads on a circuit board is often a sign that the device in question has some untapped potential. These blank spots on the board could be left over from features or capabilities that were deleted from the design, or perhaps even represent an optional upgrade that wasn’t installed on this particular specimen. So we certainly understand why [d0rk] was fascinated by the empty SO-DIMM footprint he recently found on a laptop’s motherboard.

hackaday.com

#So Dimm#Celeron
Computershackaday.com

The Linux Kernel 5.14 Audio Update

You may remember the Pipewire coverage we ran a couple weeks ago, and the TODO item to fix up Firewire device support with Pipewire. It turns out that this is an important feature for kernel hackers, too, because the Alsa changes just got pulled into the 5.14 kernel, and included is the needed Firewire audio work. Shout-out to [Marcan] for pointing out this changeset. Yes, that’s the same as [Hector Martin], the hacker bringing Linux to the M1, who also discovered M1racles. We’ve covered some of his work before.
Computershackaday.com

Hands On With The Raspberry Pi POE+ HAT

There’s a lot happening in the world of Pi. Just when we thought the Raspberry Pi Foundation were going to take a break, they announced a new PoE+ HAT (Hardware Attached on Top) for the Pi B3+ and Pi 4, and just as soon as preorders opened up I placed my order.
Computersseekingtech.com

ADATA SE800 vs. SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable V1

The ADATA SE800 and SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable V1 are two similar external solid state drives. You can check out this guide at Seeking Tech to see what the major differences are between these storage products. Quick Summary. The Extreme Pro Portable Solid State Drive V1 is slightly faster than...
Electronicshackaday.com

Big 3D-Printed Lamp Tries Some New Features

In lamp design, bulbs are usually given generous clearances because they get hot during use. LED bulbs however give off comparatively little heat, which opens a few new doors. [Mark Rehorst] created this huge 3D printed lamp, made with his custom 3D printer and a hefty 1 mm diameter nozzle, and the resulting device not only looks great, but shows off a few neat design features.
Electronicskeengamer.com

Natec Genesis Thor 401 Review: Reliable All-Round Keyboard

Genesis Thor 401 mechanical keyboard can be found on the Genesis website. The most notable design feature of Thor 401 is its slim body and the half-sized, chiclet keycaps sitting atop the fully exposed switches. Its size is that of a standard 104-key keyboard, but its low height and trimmed edges still manage to make it look very compact, even in comparison to some TKL keyboards. Its top plate is made from aluminum, and the back is plastic. Since this is a full, fairly wide keyboard with a slim body, expect a bit of flex here, but I’d say it’s still an overall well-built keyboard. The aluminum itself has a matte coating and is scratch-resistant so you don’t have to worry about damaging the keyboard in any way during regular usage.
Beauty & FashionA.V. Club

Man sucks at pool so bad that he designed a table where every shot goes in

When Alexander The Great was faced with the Gordian Knot, he famously decided not to try to untangle the knot but simply unsheathed his sword and cut through it instead. When a guy from YouTube channel The Q was faced with the fact that he can’t seem to sink a single pool ball, he decided to make like Alexander and think outside the box by building himself an elliptical table where every shot is guaranteed to go in thanks to the power of math.
Mega six-screen cyberdeck

Mega six-screen cyberdeck

Holy cyberdecks! Redditor Holistech (aka Sören Gebbert) really leaned in to the “more is more” idiom when building this big orange cyberdeck using three Raspberry Pis. Why use just one screen to manipulate enemy cyberware and take down your cyberpunk foes, when you can have six?. From four to six.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi cyberdeck features 6 screens and 3 Pi mini PCs

If you are looking for inspiration for your next cyberdeck build I highly recommend checking out the build by Redditor Holistech which features up to 6 screens and can be collapsed down into a portable unit allowing it to be easily transported from one location to the next. The latest six screen cyberdeck builds on the design of the first four screen running Linux Mint on a dual Raspberry Pi setup, pictured below. The six screen Raspberry Pi cyberdeck is powered by three Raspberry Pi mini PC units.
Engineeringhackaday.com

Overdriving Vacuum Tubes And Releasing The Magic Light Within

We’ve all seen electronic components that have been coaxed into releasing their small amount of Magic Smoke, which of course is what makes the thing work in the first place. But back in the old times, parts were made of glass and metal and were much tougher — you could do almost anything to them and they wouldn’t release the Magic Smoke. It was very boring.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

S500 AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mini PC soon launching

Morefine has this week unveiled a new AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX powered mini PC which will soon be available to back via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website. No information on pledges or initial pricing have been announced as yet but the powerful yet compact workstation will include 32 GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of storage together with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.0 connectivity. The mini PC is being advertised as running Microsoft Windows 10 Pro operating system but support for Linux distro’s should also be viable from what has been made available regarding hardware specifications.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Rock Space laptop stand and hub hits Kickstarter

Rock Space is a compact laptop stand and hub equipped with a variety of ports allowing you to easily tidy your cables providing a more focused working environment. The laptop stand locates all your required connections to the rear allowing cables to stay out of the way. The adjustable stand allows you to position your laptop at the perfect typing angle and includes a detachable hub that can be positioned whenever needed. Providing 100w fast charging and up to 5 Gb per second data transfers the laptop hub offers 4K HDMI support and a versatile 8-in-1 solution for your mobile computing needs.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Nekmit Thin Flat USB Wall Charger with 18W Power Delivery

With a thin flat design, the Nekmit USB wall charger works in a hard-to-reach space, and a 18W PD USB-C port provides a fast charging. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The USB/ USB-C wall charger measures 3 x 2 x 0.8 inches and weighs 3.2 ounces....
Designhackaday.com

Design A Custom Enclosure Using Modelling Clay And Photogrammetry

When it comes to designing enclosures which aren’t simple boxes or other basic shapes, the design process tends to get somewhat tedious and involved as the number of measurements to be transferred into the CAD program begins to skyrocket. One possible shortcut here is detailed by [Sebastian Sokolowski], who describes a process that combines modelling clay with photogrammetry.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

OMNI TRKR Apple Airtag bike tracker mount

Cyclists looking to take advantage of the new Apple AirTag tracker to monitor their bike but have had difficulty finding a suitable location to store the circular iOS tracker on their bike. Maybe interested in a new design called the OMNI TRKR created by Steven Blue. After experiencing similar problems trying to store and secure an Apple AirTag to his bike, the OMNI TRKR casing was born.
Computershackaday.com

Clever PCB Brings Micro USB To The Arduino Uno

Even with more and more devices making the leap to USB-C, the Arduino Uno still proudly sports a comparatively ancient Type-B port. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that many Hackaday readers only keep one of these cables around because they’ve still got an Uno or two they need to plug in occasionally.
JapanPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Drillog drill tipped dip pen

The Drillog drill tipped dip pen created by the team of engineers at Shion in Japan offers a unique level of writing and has been precision engineered from aircraft grade aluminium. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 42 days remaining. Available in a variety of different colours the unique ink pen features a distinct drill shaped nib.
Retailnotebookcheck.net

Radxa ROCK 3A: New Raspberry Pi-sized single-board computer arrives with two M.2 slots at an affordable price

The ROCK 3A may look like another Raspberry Pi alternative, but it has two tricks up its sleeve. According to a community post, the ROCK 3A utilises a Rockchip RK3568, a weaker version of the Rockchip RK3399 found in many single-board computers (SBC). In return, however, Radxa has included two M.2 slots for storage and a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi module. Specifically, the ROCK 3A has an M key socket that supports two PCIe 3.0 lanes for NVMe SSDs and an E key with a single PCIe 2.0 lane. The latter could be used for UART connectivity or a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi modem.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Save 50% on MXXX modular multi-effect plugin by Meldaproduction

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the MXXX modular multi-effect plugin by Meldaproduction, offering 50% for a few days only. MXXX includes almost all of the MeldaProduction high end creations. That’s more then 70 processors! As you know these are probably the most versatile and great sounding processors on the market.

