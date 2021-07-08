Hacked On SO-DIMM Slot Was Worth A Shot

Genesis Thor 401 mechanical keyboard can be found on the Genesis website. The most notable design feature of Thor 401 is its slim body and the half-sized, chiclet keycaps sitting atop the fully exposed switches. Its size is that of a standard 104-key keyboard, but its low height and trimmed edges still manage to make it look very compact, even in comparison to some TKL keyboards. Its top plate is made from aluminum, and the back is plastic. Since this is a full, fairly wide keyboard with a slim body, expect a bit of flex here, but I’d say it’s still an overall well-built keyboard. The aluminum itself has a matte coating and is scratch-resistant so you don’t have to worry about damaging the keyboard in any way during regular usage.