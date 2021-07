TAMPA -- The city and the Tampa Bay Lightning have released these instructions for Monday's championship boat parade down the Hillsborough River and the channel. The Riverwalk, 2.7 miles long, is obviously a good bet. Drawbridges are NOT an option. The Cass Street, Kennedy Boulevard, Brorein Street and Platt Street bridges will be closed temporarily. The bridge on Laurel Street will have a full closure. Doyle Carlton Boulevard will be closed along with Laurel and Green Streets from North Boulevard to Doyle Carlton.