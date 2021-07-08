Cancel
One More Reason To Hate United. They Never Told Me One Of My Partner Award Flights Was Canceled

yourmileagemayvary.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, I’ve developed a hate/hate relationship with United Airlines. I think of it as akin to a longtime relationship that ended badly. When I lived in New Jersey, a mere 20-minute drive to Newark Airport, my airline of choice was Continental. They flew to almost everywhere I wanted from their Newark hub. I collected frequent flyer miles in their MileagePlus program, which I could occasionally use to pay for an award ticket.

