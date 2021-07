With the recent FDA emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-18, state laws should authorize minors to consent to COVID-19 vaccination without parental permission, according to Larissa Morgan, JD, MBE, a recent graduate from the Carey School of Law at the University of Pennsylvania, Penn alumnus Jason Schwartz, PhD, an assistant professor in the Yale School of Public Health, and Dominic Sisti, PhD, director of the Scattergood Program for Applied Ethics in Behavioral Health Care and an assistant professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the Perelman School of Medicine.