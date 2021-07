JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a police pursuit in Jefferson County Thursday morning, three stolen cars that were taken from a Georgia dealership were found. At 6:13 a.m. Thursday, troopers attempted to stop a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat for speeding near the mile marker 135 on I-59 southbound. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the driver of the Hellcat refused to stop, leading officers in a brief high-speed pursuit before the driver lost control and struck a curve, disabling the vehicle. The unidentified driver then fled on foot.