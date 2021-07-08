Cancel
Review: Flatlanders’ new album offers their welcome twang

Miami Herald
 13 days ago

The Flatlanders “Treasure of Love” (Rack'em Records/Thirty Tigers) Never has the tremulous twang that is unmistakably Jimmie Dale Gilmore been more welcome than after a year and a half of pandemic strangeness. Listening to The Flatlanders’ “Treasure of Love” is like strolling into a corner honky-tonk and discovering an old...

