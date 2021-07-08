Local View: We the people not well represented in climate crisis

Early in the American experience, colonists from England struggled to make a living. The hard-working settlers and their sons and daughters hoped to benefit from a fresh start in America. Their early efforts to survive and thrive were supported by Native partners, but their quest for independence and economic independence led to conflict with the British Parliament. As the colonies grew more independent and self-sufficient, Parliament passed the “Intolerable Acts” to discipline the unruly colonists. From 1763 to 1774, four laws set boundaries on the independent impulses of the early settlers.