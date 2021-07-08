Special Weather Statement issued for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Onondaga; Southern Cayuga AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL CAYUGA AND NORTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 405 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Jordan, or 8 miles southwest of Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Lysander, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay, Sennett and Skaneateles.alerts.weather.gov
