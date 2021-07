A new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition revision will start shipping at the end of the month, featuring some light changes over the launch model. The new model, the CFI-1100B01 series, which is now being listed on multiple Japanese websites, will be around 300g lighter than the launch model and it will come with a thumb screw for the base. It's not yet clear what has been changed to make the console lighter, but it's likely some changes have been made to the fan and heatsink, which are quite big in the original model.