Severe Weather Statement issued for Jennings by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis. Target Area: Jennings A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JENNINGS COUNTY At 355 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Vernon, or 15 miles east of Seymour, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Vernon, Vernon and Butlerville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
