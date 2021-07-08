Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 404 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Vernon, moving southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madison, Smyrna, Dupont, Middlefork, Canaan, Five Points, China, Belleview, Bryantsburg and Wirt. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.