Special Weather Statement issued for Hocking by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hocking STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL AND EASTERN HOCKING COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 405 PM EDT, radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Logan, moving east at 25 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph Locations impacted include Logan, Nelsonville, Hide-A-Way Hills, Murray City, Enterprise, Gibisonville, Union Furnace, Rockbridge, Haydenville, Lake Logan State Park, Oreville and Carbon Hill. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.alerts.weather.gov
