Ed Boon sure knows how to get fans talking! The Mortal Kombat 11 director and co-creator of the franchise knows the correct buttons to push to get his followers talking on Twitter, and this time around, he's talking about a whole different fighting game: Street Fighter. Boon has Tweeted about the fighting game franchise three times in the last 24 hours, asking his followers for their favorite game in the series, quote tweeting Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono, and sharing an impressive piece of crossover art drawn by a fan. For some reason, Boon clearly has Street Fighter on the brain!