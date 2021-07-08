Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern New Haven STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT COASTAL FAIRFIELD AND NEW HAVEN COUNTIES At 404 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located over western Long Island Sound. The strongest of these was located near Fairfield, moving east at 25 mph. Winds up to 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain and possible with these storms. Locations that could be impacted include Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Norwalk, Milford, Fairfield, Stratford, Branford, Westport, Darien, Orange, West Haven, East Haven and Woodmont.alerts.weather.gov
