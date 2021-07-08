A Don Cheadle Movie Is #1 On Streaming

Don Cheadle thinks Armor Wars is going to take the MCU to a whole different level. The War Machine actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming DIsney+ series. Fresh off a confusing Emmy nomination for his supporting role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Avenger thinks his entry on the streaming platform will open up even more possibilities for everyone’s favorite superhero team. Loki’s finale today shows fans that nothing is truly off-limits when it comes to the MCU. Change is coming and coming up fast, so people should be ready for just about anything on the service. Cheadle has been a steady source of laughs over the course of his stint with Marvel Studios, and that shouldn’t change with Armor Wars. A lot of fans think that Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter could show up in the show as she was off to cause more trouble at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but only time will tell.