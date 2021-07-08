Cancel
A Don Cheadle Movie Is #1 On Streaming

By Rick Gonzales
 13 days ago
Don Cheadle is back on top and this time it’s not because of an Avengers movie. No Sudden Move is streaming at #1 on HBO Max and comes from Steven Soderbergh, the director behind the Ocean’s trilogy. The movie follows a 1950s Detroit gangster, Curt Goynes (Cheadle), who is looking to score some cash after being released from prison so he can leave town.

