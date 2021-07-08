[UPDATE] Here’s Why People Are Raising Red Flags About The “Anime Tube App” Kickstarter
UPDATE! On July 9, Kickstarter suspended this campaign. You can find details about the red flags that we noticed in the campaign below this image:. Anime Tube launched its Kickstarter a couple of days ago in the hopes of creating a new streaming service for anime fans. While it was funded quickly and, currently, sits $50K+ over its initial goal, many people (myself included) first heard of the Kickstarter through the many red flags that people began to notice and point out on social media.www.themarysue.com
Comments / 0