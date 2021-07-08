Ask a Gear Editor Your Most Puzzling Questions
Have you ever wondered how to strap a kayak on the roof of your car? Or the most efficient way to keep your knives sharp? Or how frequently you should clean your hydration bladder? We’re here for you. In our new monthly column, Ask a Gear Editor, we’ll answer readers’ most bewildering equipment quandaries. So whether you want to know how to waterproof your tent or the smartest way to clean your grill, fill out the form below (Outside+ members only) for a chance to be answered in an upcoming column.www.outsideonline.com
