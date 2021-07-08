Cancel
Reds Roundup: Copa America Semifinal

By Pauly Kwestel
SB Nation
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred: Fred continued to ball out for Brazil this tournament. Fred’s defensive contributions can always be counted on but it was his passing that shined brightest as Brazil defeated Peru 1-0 to advance to the Copa America final vs Argentina. It was Fred who played in Neymar to get in behind the Peruvian defense before the Brazilian did some magic to set up the matches lone goal. Yes it was outstanding individual quality from Neymar but it’s still a pre-assist for Fred.

