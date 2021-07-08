Reds Roundup: Copa America Semifinal
Fred: Fred continued to ball out for Brazil this tournament. Fred’s defensive contributions can always be counted on but it was his passing that shined brightest as Brazil defeated Peru 1-0 to advance to the Copa America final vs Argentina. It was Fred who played in Neymar to get in behind the Peruvian defense before the Brazilian did some magic to set up the matches lone goal. Yes it was outstanding individual quality from Neymar but it’s still a pre-assist for Fred.thebusbybabe.sbnation.com
Comments / 0