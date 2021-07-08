Reds Roundup: Copa America Semifinal

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal and England’s 19 year old star, has been noticeably absent since missing the heartbreaking final penalty of the Euro 2020 final, and few could blame him. In what has become a depressingly expected reaction, Saka, as well as fellow England players Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, were subjected to a deluge of disgusting racist vitriol across social media following England’s penalty shootout loss to Italy. Despite their tireless efforts and successes with the Three Lions, an old sporting axiom prevailed - when they win, they are British; when they lose, they are black.